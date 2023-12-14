iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

