iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Decreased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $56,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $146.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

