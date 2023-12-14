iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $259.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.23 and a 1 year high of $259.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

