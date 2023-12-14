iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Reduced by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $103.46. 217,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

