iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is &Partners’ 10th Largest Position

&Partners boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 211,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,289. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

