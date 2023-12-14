iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DVY stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.58. 198,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,289. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

