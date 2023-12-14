iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 579.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $74.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

