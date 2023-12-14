iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

