iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.08. 150,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,648. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $173.45. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

