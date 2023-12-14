iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.81

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 11410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

