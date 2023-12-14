iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.81

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 11410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
