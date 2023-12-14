iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
IJT traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,966. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $123.81.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
