iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Increased by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,005. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $123.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.