iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

IJS traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,585. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

