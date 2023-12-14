iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,641 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.62. 1,175,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,032. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

