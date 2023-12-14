iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after acquiring an additional 774,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYH stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $284.18. 8,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $256.33 and a twelve month high of $289.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

