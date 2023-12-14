iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,331 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. 183,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,712. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.