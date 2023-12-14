iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,349 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,992,335 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

