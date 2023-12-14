iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BATS:SVAL opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

