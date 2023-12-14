Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a growth of 258.9% from the November 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Iterum Therapeutics
In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iterum Therapeutics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.