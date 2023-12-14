Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a growth of 258.9% from the November 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iterum Therapeutics

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

