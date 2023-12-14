ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
