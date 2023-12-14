IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,521. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

