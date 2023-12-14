IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,799 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 3,106,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,668,304. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.