IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

