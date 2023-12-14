IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 40,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

