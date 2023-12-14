IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $163.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,061. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

