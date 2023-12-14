IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,785,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

