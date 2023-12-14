IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,763,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of VMBS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 239,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
