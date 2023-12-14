IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,763,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 239,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.