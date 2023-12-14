IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $78,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $73,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.36. The company had a trading volume of 87,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.15 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.50 and a 200-day moving average of $369.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.