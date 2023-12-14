IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 747,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

