IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.