IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

NYSE:KNF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.32. 56,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,296. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

About Knife River

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

