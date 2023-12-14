IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Knife River Price Performance
NYSE:KNF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.32. 56,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,296. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.
About Knife River
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knife River
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.