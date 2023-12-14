IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 432 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.68. 401,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

