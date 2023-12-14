IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 194,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $7,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RIO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 922,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.