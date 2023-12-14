IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern accounts for approximately 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Citizens & Northern worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

