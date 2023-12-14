IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,290 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after acquiring an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,357,142.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after buying an additional 664,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 1,705,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

