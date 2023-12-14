Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $120.60, but opened at $130.14. Jabil shares last traded at $128.90, with a volume of 434,754 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

