Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.86 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.89.

Jabil stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Jabil by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

