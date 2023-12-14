Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.66

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 96215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 464.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

