Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.