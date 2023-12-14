JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $830.00

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.42) and last traded at GBX 830 ($10.42), with a volume of 182381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826 ($10.37).

JPMorgan American Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 841.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 800.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 785.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($25,420.54). Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

