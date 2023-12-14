JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.33) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of SCT traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,310 ($16.44). 302,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,934. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,339.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.45). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.30.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.18), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($383,059.21). Insiders own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

