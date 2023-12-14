JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.33) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCT
Softcat Trading Up 2.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.18), for a total transaction of £305,144.97 ($383,059.21). Insiders own 38.54% of the company’s stock.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.