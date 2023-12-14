JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stake Lifted by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $16,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 716,294 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

