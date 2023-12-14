JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

