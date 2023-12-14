JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.54

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 703131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

