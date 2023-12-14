JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.54

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 703131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
