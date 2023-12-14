JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,682,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 220.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $21,824,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

