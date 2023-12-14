JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.3% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.