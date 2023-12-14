JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $818.00

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.27) and last traded at GBX 814.92 ($10.23), with a volume of 685416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 783.50 ($9.84).

JTC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,682.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 712.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 713.05.

Get JTC alerts:

Insider Transactions at JTC

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of JTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.43), for a total transaction of £375,500 ($471,378.36). Company insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.