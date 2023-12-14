Key Colony Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Key Colony Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,536 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for about 44.3% of Key Colony Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Key Colony Management LLC owned about 0.89% of OneMain worth $43,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of OneMain by 4.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 54.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 353,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

