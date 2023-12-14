Key Colony Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Key Colony Management LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 4.3% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 5,051,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,053,269. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

