Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Soon Chai Gooi Sells 14,900 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

